Hartselle teacher wins national award

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - One local fifth grade teacher is being recognized nationally for his teaching style.
Hartselle Intermediate social studies teacher, Jonathan Bragwell, uses a unique teaching style that’s generating kids’ attention.
“It was fun that he came out, but it was also kind of funny at the same time. So, you learned, but it was funny,” fifth grader Peyton Elder said.
Elder, one of Bragwell’s students, is referring to Mr. Bragwell’s ‘rap song’ about the Bill of Rights.
“It’s just something I do just to have some fun with them and to get involved and get them wanting to learn about the Bill of Rights,” Bragwell said.
Hartselle Intermediate fifth grade students say they weren’t surprised at all when Bragwell was awarded National History Teacher of the Year.
“We think it’s just amazing that he won,” Peyton Legg said.
The praise continues.
“We’re proud of him, he should continue his great work as a history teacher, and just keep his kids happy,” Elder explained.
Fifth grader Caroline Phillips says she thinks he’s the best person for the award.
According to Hartselle Intermediate School, Mr. Bragwell is the first teacher in Alabama to win this award.
“They said we never had anybody from Alabama win the national award, and yeah I think it fits that it’s Mr. Bragwell to be the first one. He earned it,” student Phoenix Hughes said.
Bragwell’s students also say they’re proud to be his students and proud to be from Hartselle.
“He didn’t just win state, he won national. That’s pretty cool cause Hartselle is such a small area. I think he deserved it,” student Mary Hannah Boyer said.
Bragwell says he’s humbled and honored.
“I’m blessed by the Lord to be in a wonderful community like Hartselle. I work with a wonderful staff that supports and helps me. Wonderful students, wonderful parents, I’m just blessed,” Bragwell said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.