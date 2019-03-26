Florence police lieutenant arrested on DUI charge

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A Florence police lieutenant is on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI last weekend.
Jeff Redcross was arrested in Town Creek, according to Florence’s police chief.
Redcross was already on leave for another, unrelated matter that the chief wouldn’t comment on.
The chief says until the situation is resolved, Redcross will remain on suspension.
Redcross has been with the department for nearly 25 years.
