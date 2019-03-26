Father killed, fiancee and children hurt in crash caused by driver without license

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South family wants to know why a man with no driver’s license or insurance was allegedly able to get behind the wheel and kill a young father, and seriously injure his fiancee and two young children.
The family is recovering with serious injuries from Saturday’s crash. The fiancee is recovering at Regional One, still in serious condition. Her two children suffering from a broken arms and legs, the youngest just 6 years old, having to get her jaw repaired,
But the driver, the father, died from his injuries. He worked at General Electric with his mother, who is just devastated.
It’s the phone call no mother wants to get.
"I was out of town and got a call from the hospital," said the victim’s mother Juanita Tucker. Her oldest son 30-year-old Durrell Donald, his fiancée Tabitha Smith, and their two daughters just 12 and 6 years old, were involved in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
Surveillance footage shows the wreck on South Person near Silver.
Donald and his family were driving westbound on Person when a 2009 Sebring heading eastbound swerved into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
"You just heard a big boom." Donald was killed. Smith survived and remembers some of what happened.
"She told me she remembered they were coming up the street and they saw him, they saw the person coming towards them and said my son swerved and ran into a fence because he saw him coming," Tucker said.
Memphis police say that person was 20-year-old Montreal Moore, who ran away from the scene. He was later caught and charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident.
There’s also the charge that truly breaks Tucker’s heart – Moore should have never been behind the wheel in the first place because police say he didn't have a license and his tags were expired.
"Whoever caused the accident, you hurt my family tremendously, has broken my heart tremendously, I’m so broken,” Tucker said.
We checked the suspect’s background and found he has priors including burglary and theft.
