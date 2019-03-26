DeKalb County woman cited for sewing recording device to child’s clothing for ex’s visitation weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A DeKalb County woman must face a judge after she allegedly sewed a recording device into her child’s clothing before sending the child to visit her father.
26-year-old Elizabeth Sierra Roden of Rainsville was recently cited on charges of criminal eavesdropping.
In this day in time there’s a lot of technological devices out there but it’s how you use them that could land you in court.
“I was pretty upset with it. That’s trespassing on my time with my daughter,” said Nathan Warren.
Nathan Warren says he’s upset that his ex tried to turn their daughter into a hidden tape recorder.
Warren says he picked up his daughter with his girlfriend and went to Build A Bear in Huntsville’s Park Place Mall. When the girls collar stood up, his girlfriend went to fix it.
“When she grabbed it she goes what’s so hard in there? She said it feels like a security tag,” said Warren.
So when Warren cut it out he found a usb device.
Not knowing what it was, Nathan took it to a tech savvy relative.
“He hooked it into his laptop and he played all the audio from it. There was over eight hours of audio from me with my daughter that day and then there was audio of my ex doing testing on it,” said Warren.
Warren says when Elizabeth Roden picked up the child she later came back asking for the device.
“She said I need my tracker. I said excuse me. She goes, yeah, my tracker. She said it was sewn into her collar. I said that’s not a tracking device. It’s a recording device,” said Warren.
Warren says he’s now waiting on justice in the court system.
“I really don’t want her to go to jail or anything but I think this needs to be a lesson learned,” said Warren.
Roden is due before a judge on April 24th.
We’ve reached out to Elizabeth Roden but so far we have not gotten a response.
