Alabama gets an 'F' for school drinking water

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has received a failing grade for its efforts to remove lead from school drinking water.
That grade comes from an Environment America Research and Policy Center study that looked at lead testing policies for 31 states.
Alabama and 21 other states received an 'F' based on laws and policies related to lead in school drinking water.
If you’re interested in reading the study in its entirety, it’s available in the PDF below:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.