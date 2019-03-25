Wet weather returns | Heavy rain with a few storms possible

Rain is developing ahead of a cold front that is sliding towards the southeast and will pass through the Tennessee Valley later today. It will be a soggy start to the day with rain affecting many people's morning commute. Throughout the day, a few isolated strong storms could develop. Some storms could even become severe with the possibility for hail development. This evening, showers and storms will be fading as the wet weather moves southeastward. Conditions should be all quiet later tonight.
Behind the cold front will be cooler air. Tomorrow will be below average but dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The rest of the week is expected to be beautiful with a nice warm up through the week. Highs will rise into the lower 70s by the end of the work week.
Rain returns for the weekend. Another cold front is anticipated for Saturday. Temperatures will cool slightly below average. Rain will carry from the weekend into the beginning of the new work week.
