Stronger storms possible this evening

Tuesday will be cooler and breezy behind the cold front with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s with some patchy frost possible. The rest of the week looks quite pleasant with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun on Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 degrees will round out the week on Thursday and Friday.