Stronger storms possible this evening

(WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon and will linger into the evening hours, most of this convective activity should exit NE Alabama around 8 p.m.
A few organized storms may reach severe thunderstorm criteria with hail and gusty winds being the main threat. Frequent lightning will also occur with these storms. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the low to middle 40s.
Tuesday will be cooler and breezy behind the cold front with clearing skies and highs in the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s with some patchy frost possible. The rest of the week looks quite pleasant with highs in the 60s and plenty of sun on Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 degrees will round out the week on Thursday and Friday.
Rain and storm chances increase by next weekend with cooler temperatures.
