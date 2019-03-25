High-energy laser technology being honed on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Emerging technology geared at helping soldiers in combat is being developed on Redstone Arsenal. High energy lasers are capable of eliminating threats, to keep our troops safe.
On Monday, engineers explained how the Mobile Experimental High Energy Laser (MEHEL) works at the headquarters for the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command.
“It’s the first combat vehicle in the Army that has a high energy laser integrated fully on it as a self contained a weapon system. It’s also the first high energy laser platform that has a soldier inside using the weapon to shoot down a UAS, a drone,” said Dr. Richard Yaw.
He is the Director of Air & Missile Defense for the SMDC Tech Center and Chief of the High Energy Laser Division.
They shared video of the laser in action, destroying a drone. It can bore holes in different things and it's all packaged into a striker vehicle.
“We don’t have to reload. We don’t have a lot of ammunition with us and we have a lot more capability against things we want to shoot down like rockets, mortars, artillery, UAS’s,” Dr. Yaw explained.
A slew of defense contractors have had a part in the project, which Army leadership sees as critical on the current and future battlefield.
Originally, it was designed so that soldiers could control it with a joystick, but that was changed to an Xbox controller.
“Soldiers, the younger people, get in it and they can’t understand why we use a joy stick. They use Xbox controllers so we switched out the controllers. They spend five minutes of training and they can shoot down the relevant targets fairly easily,” Dr. Yaw added.
Crews will continue working to reduce the size and weight of the components and streamline the technology on the striker vehicle.
They will demonstrate the new version in 2021, in the hopes that a few copies can then be fielded to a soldier unit.
“The high energy lasers are so new that the Army really doesn’t know how to employ them on the battlefield, so we need practice devices to put in the soldiers’ hands and let them develop techniques,” Dr. Yaw said.
