Dothan police searching for missing teen

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is looking for a missing teenager last seen Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency posted that Kendell Morgan Sanders, 16, left her home Monday and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a Marie Leveux shirt and blue jeans, and she is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. Her direction of travel is not known.
Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts should call Dothan police at 334-793-0215.
