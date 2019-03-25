Boaz police searching for suspects who left hospital following police chase, crash

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of two suspects.
Police are searching for Marcus Blake Parker, 24, of Boaz and/or Angela Baker Upton, 42, of Albertville. Both subjects should be considered armed.
Anyone with information may call 256-592-6812. Police can also be reached by private message on the Boaz Police Department Facebook page. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous.
Police say Parker and Upton were the occupants of the stolen vehicle they pursued on March 19. They were both ejected from the vehicle after their vehicle left the roadway and overturned. They were taken to Marshall South before being flown to Huntsville Hospital. Parker had serious injuries and Upton had life threatening injuries.
According to police, Parker left the hospital the same night of the pursuit and crash. Upton began recovering from her injuries as the week went on and left Huntsville Hospital Monday.
Parker has outstanding warrants for receiving first-degree stolen property (stolen vehicle), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, and reckless endangerment.
Upton has outstanding warrants with multiple agencies for escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and worthless checks.
