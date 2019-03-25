Arab city worker killed in wreck by alleged drunk driver

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - An Arab city employee is dead after police say she was struck by a drunk driver.
Jeremy Jones of Arab has been charged with DUI and police expect further charges.
31 year old Nicki Penn of Arab died Saturday night while involved in a car crash.
She has served as a secretary at the city's Parks and Recreation Department for the last couple of years.
Police say she and her husband were crossing Highway 231 while on Northgate Drive when they say Jones ran the red light and plowed into them.
Penn died a short time later at the hospital.
Her husband was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital but has since been released.
City officials are saddened by their loss as well as her family to which she had four children.
“Oh she was tremendous. I mean, if you walked into that rec center you would leave in a better mood than you came in and she was going to speak to you. She spoke highly of her children and her husband. She was an asset to the department and to the city,” said Eric Hayes with the Arab Parks and Recreation Department.
Funeral services will be held at Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be Tuesday night from 6 to 8.
The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm.
