Arab city employee killed by suspected drunk driver

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston confirms that a city employee was killed in a suspected DUI wreck Saturday evening.
Ralston said a Mitsubishi truck was heading southbound on U.S. 231 when it ran a stoplight and hit a Toyota that was turning east to south. The impact sent the Toyota into the Taco Bell parking lot, where it hit two other vehicles.
The female victim inside the Toyota was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Ralston identified her as Nicki Penn, an employee of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Her husband was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. He was later released.
Ralston said the Mitsubishi’s driver is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the city jail, pending charges and toxicology results. He was identified as Jeremy Jones of Arab.
The investigation is ongoing. The Guntersville Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting.
Ralston said the wreck sent one of vehicle’s into a control box, rendering the stop light temporarily out of order.
