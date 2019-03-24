Trial begins Monday for Athens man accused of scalding girlfriend’s children in bathtub

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The trial begins Monday for an Athens man accused of intentionally scalding his girlfriend’s children in a bathtub back in 2015.
Derrick Defoe is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence and aggravated child abuse. He faces two counts on each charge, or one count for each of the two children.
Last November, his girlfriend, Amanda Reyer, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse in July.
Witnesses testified that Defoe was abusive toward Reyer and her children long before the bathtub incident happened.
Click here for our previous story with more details of the case. It includes court testimonials, the judge’s severe words as he sentenced Reyer, and the children’s intense treatment for their second-degree and third-degree burns.
