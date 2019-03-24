Trial begins Monday for Athens man accused of scalding girlfriend’s children in bathtub

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 24, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 4:50 PM

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The trial begins Monday for an Athens man accused of intentionally scalding his girlfriend’s children in a bathtub back in 2015.

Derrick Defoe is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence and aggravated child abuse. He faces two counts on each charge, or one count for each of the two children.

Last November, his girlfriend, Amanda Reyer, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse in July.

Witnesses testified that Defoe was abusive toward Reyer and her children long before the bathtub incident happened.

