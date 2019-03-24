Rain and thunder to start the week

(WAFF) - A few scattered rain showers will linger through the rest of Sunday evening with mild lows overnight in the lower 50s.
Heavier rain showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west by early Monday morning. These showers and storms will linger through Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s and mostly cloudy skies.
Skies will clear Monday night with overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 50s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and seasonal with highs in the 60s.
Rain and shower chances will return by next weekend.
