Rain back into the forecast | Greater chance tomorrow

Today begins on a quiet note. Clouds will build through the day and today will be mostly dry. There is a chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Highs will peak around 70 degrees.
As our next system approaches from the west, showers will spark. Most of the rain will arrive overnight into the early morning hours on Monday. The bulk of the rainfall should arrive around 3 AM. By the late afternoon hours, the wet weather should be off towards the southeast and moving farther away from the Tennessee Valley.
After the cold front passes Monday, cooler air will seep into the area. Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the 50s, but Tuesday will also bring back dry conditions. Sunshine will be in high supply Wednesday. The end of the work week and the weekend will be the next shot for rain.
