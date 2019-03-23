Warmer Sunday with late rain showers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be dry early in the day with mostly cloudy skies and warm high temperatures in the upper 60s, a few scattered showers will develop late Sunday evening.
Heavier rain showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west by early Monday morning. These showers and storms will linger through Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear Monday night with overnight lows falling into the lower 40s.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 50s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week looks to be quiet and seasonal with highs in the 60s. Rain and shower chances will return by next weekend.
