LSU basketball heads to Sweet 16 on last-second layup by Waters

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAFB) - LSU is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after beating Maryland.
The Tigers won it 69-67 on a layup by Tremont Waters with :02 left.
He was supposed to go to Georgetown, so its only fitting that Waters would take the Tigers to Washington, DC for the Sweet 16 on a game-winning shot.
Skylar May led LSU with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Naz Reid had 13 and Waters scored 12. He also set an LSU single-season record for steals.
The LSU bench was quite productive, accounting for 26 total points from Darius Days, Ja’Vonte Smart, and Emmitt Williams.
LSU led 38-29 at halftime.
The Tigers were able to build 15-point leads in both the first half and second half, but saw those diminish. Maryland took its first lead of the game with 5:48 left behind a 12-1 run to pull ahead of LSU, 57-55.
The two teams traded blows for the rest of the way, with no team getting a lead of more than three points.
Skylar Mays hit a three-pointer with :40 left to give the Tigers a 67-64 lead. Then, Jalen Smith answered for Maryland, with a three-pointer of his own to tie it 67-67.
After an LSU timeout, the Tigers waited until :06 left and that’s when Waters sliced his way through the lane for the game-winning layup.
The Tigers will face the winner of the Michigan State-Minnesota game. Those two teams face off at 6:45 p.m. on CBS.
