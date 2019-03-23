Ditto Landing reopens Saturday following flood damage

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Ditto Landing will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. It has been closed since February’s floods.
The launch ramp will be open as will park, camping and dry storage boat operations.
Ditto Landing officials says the cleanup is ongoing and that barricades are in place for the safety of patrons, staff and equipment.
There will be a Ditto Flood Cleanup Day on March 30 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be hot dogs for the volunteers.
The Tennessee River crested at 22.90 feet on Feb. 25.
