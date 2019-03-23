ALEA warns of phone scam impersonating officers

(WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning the public about a phone scam.
Officials say they have become aware of a scam involving callers claiming to be ALEA officers with warrants for an individual’s arrest unless the individual provides credit card information.
ALEA is reminding everyone that they do not conduct business in this manner. They also do not email copies of warrants or solicit credit card numbers or other personal details by phone in lieu of arrest.
Members of the public should report similar calls to their local law enforcement agencies.
