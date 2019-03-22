Warriors to the Workforce hiring event at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - All you veterans, mark your calendar, for Wednesday, March 27 since you’ll have an opportunity to apply for work.
It’s part of the ‘Warriors to the Workforce’ hiring event. You can meet with representatives from dozens of places, like Boeing, UAH, Army Contracting Command, and Redstone Federal Credit Union.
This free event is also for transitioning service members, or military spouses.
To register for the event click here.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the VBC.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.