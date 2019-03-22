Soak up the sunshine today because rain returns soon

A beautiful continues as we wrap up the work week. Sunshine will be in abundant supply and temperatures will soar to the mid 60s this afternoon. Things stay quiet tonight and lows drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will rebound nicely into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow. The weekend concludes with increased clouds and rain possible during the evening and overnight hours.
The next storm system will produce showers Sunday night and showers and storms Monday. The cold front will move through the day Monday, and thunder could be heard as early as the morning hours Monday. Rain will be pouring mostly all day Monday, and ease up during the evening.
After the cold front Monday, below average temperatures return Tuesday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will climb through the next work week. By the end of the week, highs will be back into the upper 60s.
