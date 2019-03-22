Patchy frost this morning with a gorgeous afternoon ahead!

Grab a jacket it is a bit chilly out there this morning! Some patchy frost across the Tennessee Valley this morning as temperatures are back into the 30s.
While we have a cool start to the day it will be a nice and seasonable afternoon today with temperatures climbing into the mid 60s! There should also be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. Wind will be a bit brisk from the northwest at 5-10 mph, but not as strong as what we saw Thursday.
Saturday looks very similar to what we will see you on Friday. Starting off the da Saturday looks very similar to what we will see you on Friday. Patchy frost to start, temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon, and plenty of sunshine. There will be a little bit more cloud cover during the afternoon on Saturday. As we look towards Sunday temperatures will be back into the upper 60s however, we do have a chance at some scattered showers during the afternoon. Sunday will be a much more overcast day.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
