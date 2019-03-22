Decatur Police ‘Explorer Program’ returns for 3rd year

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s Explorer Program is back, and accepting applications for its third year.
It’s for teenagers aged 14 to 17, who are interested in a career in law enforcement. Students learn about basic criminal law, traffic control, officer survival, and patrol and radio procedures.
Graduates will get opportunities to help with city events, traffic control and community outreach.
The program is in June, and meets three times a week, for 3 weeks.
Send completed applications to the police department at 402 Lee St. N.E. in Decatur, or give it to your school resource officer, by April 15th.
Classes are limited to 25 participants, and each participant will be given a uniform at no cost.
For information, contact Officer Jami Jones at (256) 341-4660 or jjones@decatur-al.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.