The Civil War reenactment battle begins Saturday in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORTS, AL (WAFF) - This year marks the 25th civil war reenactment known as the Siege at Bridgeport.
Hundreds of reenactors are arriving for the event this weekend.
For reenactors, this is a popular hobby but at the same point in time they also say this is a chance to give the public a living history of the civil war.
The education about the Civil War started early Friday morning before this weekend’s reenactors take to the battlefield.
“We have probably four or five hundred kids that come and learn about the Civil War on Friday,” said organizer Jojohn McCraw.
McCraw says the reenactors enjoy doing the event but at the same time it’s done to honor those who fought and died in the Civil War.
"It's kind of become taboo to talk about the civil war. We do this in remembrance of both the North and the South."
It used to be taboo for Gregory Newson. That is until a few years ago he decided he would look into Southern history with a visit to General Stonewall Jackson's home.
“Was fascinated with the brief history of him starting the first Sunday school for blacks, defying Virginia law,” said Newson.
Newson is now a Suttler and participates in several reenactments every year. The New York artist creates paintings and books that highlight African American contributions to the war. Newson even has a favorite Southern general.
“Who is really loved and admired is Nathan Bedford Forrest because he’s a businessman, no nonsense guy,” said Newson.
The reenactments begin at 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday at the battlefield in Bridgeport.
