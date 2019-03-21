Starbucks going green by testing compostable cups

(CNN) – Its logo is already green. Now Starbucks is testing to see if their cups can go green too.
On Wednesday, the company announced they’re testing compostable cups in five locations: New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and London.
On the outside, the compostable cup looks just like Starbucks’ current paper cup. But on the inside, Starbucks has replaced the plastic liner with a biodegradable one.
The new cups are also more easily recyclable. Many facilities don’t recycle the current Starbucks paper cups because they would have to separate the plastic lining from the paper to do so, which is usually more trouble than it’s worth.
The company also revealed their new recyclable strawless lids will roll out to all stores in the U.S. and Canada next year.
Starbucks says the lids are made with 9 percent less plastic then their current lids and straws.
The company first announced strawless lids over the summer as a way to help them phase out plastic straws.
