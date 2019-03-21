Standoff underway after shots fired from Jackson County home

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are engaged in a standoff with an armed man.
Officials say shortly after 5 p.m., they received a call of a man firing a weapon at homes and cars of neighbors off County Road 1 just a few miles outside Paint Rock. They said when they arrived and approached his porch, he fired a couple rounds from the weapon inside his home.
Deputies retreated and set up a perimeter around the home.
They are now in a standoff situation with the man.
