Standoff underway after shots fired from Jackson County home
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 20, 2019 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 8:04 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are engaged in a standoff with an armed man.

Officials say shortly after 5 p.m., they received a call of a man firing a weapon at homes and cars of neighbors off County Road 1 just a few miles outside Paint Rock. They said when they arrived and approached his porch, he fired a couple rounds from the weapon inside his home.

Deputies retreated and set up a perimeter around the home.

They are now in a standoff situation with the man.

