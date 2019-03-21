2 sought after almost $6K charged on credit card stolen at Huntsville store

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying two suspects in an illegal shopping spree.
Police say it happened on Feb. 27 at Off the Rack on Pratt Avenue. According to the victim, two females entered the business and started to look around. One of them reportedly got the attention of the business owner while the other offender took the victim’s wallet out of her purse behind the counter.
Police say the offenders left the store immediately and began store hopping and shopping with the victim’s credit card, purchasing gift cards for a total amount of almost $6,000.
If you know who they are, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
