Showers this morning; Drier stretch into the weekend

Scattered showers are pushing across the valley this morning and dwindling as they make their way east. It is a much warmer start to the day out there as well with the low to mid 40s across much of the Tennessee Valley. Showers should lead to about a tenth of an inch, or less, of rain this morning and then we will just be left with breezy northwest winds gusting up to 20-25 mph. Where are expecting off and on cloud cover throughout the day to day as temperatures stay in to the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tennessee Valley.