Remington loses $3M incentive in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Bad news for gun maker Remington.
The Alabama Department of Commerce confirmed the state won’t make a $3 million cash payment incentive to the struggling manufacturer. The state commerce secretary says that is because Remington did not meet hiring or payroll goals set by the state.
He does say he’s confident Remington will get back on track. That’s despite the fact that Remington is gearing up for 200 layoffs at its Huntsville, Arkansas, and New York plants, according to a company memo.
WAFF 48 News could not confirm how many people would be laid off in Huntsville.
Remington also paid back about a $1 million in incentives to local county and city governments earlier this year. That was after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
