National Children’s Advocacy Center’s model continues to spread across the globe

"We need to make sure kids get the services to help them heal and recover. Child sex abuse, physical abuse, exposure to violence is not the end of one's life. We have models that can help them recover and to help do our best job to hold those who harm children accountable so they can't hurt anyone else," Newlin said. "Child sexual abuse is down almost 50% over the last 25 years in the United States so we're making progress and this model is a big part of that."