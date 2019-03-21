Huntsville student recognized by AL Senate for building prosthetic foot for veteran

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - A high school student from Huntsville was recognized with a resolution on the state Senate floor on Thursday after she built a prosthetic foot for a wounded veteran as part of her 3-D modeling class at Grissom High School.
Ashley Kimbel used her engineering expertise to help Kendall Bane, a wounded veteran from Huntsville. Bane needed a lightweight, durable prosthetic in order to stay as active as possible after his amputation.
Kimbel says after this project, she hopes to continue her education in order to help even more people.
“My future dream is to be a biomedical engineer and then go to med school and become a surgeon and use my biomedical engineering degree to advance surgical technology,” said Kimbel.
Kimbel plans to go to UAB to continue her education.
