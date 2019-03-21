Frost possible overnight with a beautiful Friday ahead

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-30s by daybreak Friday. Some patchy frost will be possible. A very pleasant Friday is in store with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Winds will again be a bit breezy in the afternoon. The weekend looks good for now with sunny skies Saturday and highs in the middle 60s. Things will feel a bit more humid. Sunday brings with it a chance of afternoon and evening showers with highs near 70.
Next Monday is our best chance for soaking rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Following Monday’s rain and storms temperatures will drop a bit back below average into the middle 50s for Tuesday. The rest of next week looks quiet for now with highs back in the 60s.
