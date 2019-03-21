Family will pay $52,500 for a Disney princess nanny

BROOKMANS PARK, UK (Gray News) – You won’t be paid like royalty, but it’s still a pretty good gig if you can fully embrace your inner Disney princess.
In what they admit is a “slightly unusual request,” a UK family is looking for a part-time nanny to care for their twin 5-year-old girls as a different Disney princess every month.
“We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella,” says the ad in Childcare.co.uk.
The pay is $52,500. Plus mom and dad will be covering the rental of a Disney costume each month.
“The role involves picking the girls up after school, four days a week, arranging a variety of Disney-related activities (arts and crafts, baking, singing, etc.), cooking dinner and potentially putting them to bed if we’re late home from work,” the parents say.
(So far, it’s sounds like Cinderella has the inside edge with her past job experience.)
The ad also said, “We are looking for someone who can commit to a character and create a really fun atmosphere in our home, but also won’t be afraid to be a disciplinarian if the twins are naughty or act out – they can be little terrors at times!
"The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls.”
If this sounds like the right job for you, just grab your closest crown or tiara and apply. Or have your fairy godmother do it for you.
