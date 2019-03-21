Alexander Shunnarah shares the story behind his success in Alabama

“It’s fun and interesting. We look to do them now with things that are timely. We try to stay away from anything that’s controversial. We try to just put a twist of humor on them,” Shunnarah said. “They get a lot of likes and it’s a way to break the monotony during the day on social media. People get a good chuckle with it. At the same time, it is advertising. It’s branding. People continue to see your name. And the great thing is that it doesn’t cost anything.”