Vice President Mike Pence visiting Huntsville for Space Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Vice President Mike Pence will chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at Huntsville’s Space and Rocket Center on March 26th.
The meeting will focus on President Donald Trump’s plan to restore American leadership in space according to a spokesperson for the National Space Council.
Vice President Pence is the chair of the Space Council and will kick off the meeting. He’ll take reports from other council members and will hear from two expert panels made up of former astronauts, scientists, and a retired Air Force General.
Vice President Pence has taken his role as head of the Space Council seriously making multiple visits to NASA facilities around the United States since taking office. He visited Marshall Space Flight Center in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.