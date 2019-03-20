Study: Daily or high-potency marijuana use boosts psychosis risk

(CNN) - With the legalization of medical and recreational-use marijuana becoming more prevalent around the globe, researchers are taking a look at the possible health risks.
A new study published Tuesday in The Lancet Psychiatry shows people who use cannabis every day - or those who use high-potency weed - are at increased risk of psychotic disorder.
The evidence shows those types of users may actually be three times more likely to develop psychotic disorder than someone who has never used cannabis.
The study included patients patients aged 18–64 years who sought psychiatric services at 11 sites across Europe and Brazil with their first-episode of psychosis.
Symptoms of psychosis include hallucination and delusion that have lasted at least for a week.
The findings are consistent with previous experiments that suggest heavy use and high THC concentration cannabis can be harmful to mental health.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.