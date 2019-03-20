Spring is here! Showers and cool 40s overnight

Cloud cover will increase later tonight followed by a round of light, scattered rain showers. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s and rain showers will taper off by the morning commute. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Thursday with breezy winds and highs in the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies Thursday night will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-30s by daybreak Friday. A very pleasant Friday is in store with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.