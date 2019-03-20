Shooting investigation underway at Huntsville’s Brixworth at Bridge Street apartment complex

Source: WAFF
March 20, 2019 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 8:16 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are on the scene at the Brixworth at Bridgestreet apartment complex.

Police were able to confirm a shooting but couldn’t give any information about the victim or shooter.

Police on-scene blocked off the entrance to the apartment complex to investigate.

Authorities tell us a 19-year-old male victim has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

So far no word on if an arrest has been made.

WAFF has a crew at Brixworth at Bridgestreet and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

