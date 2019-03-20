Shoals community coming together to help keep recovering opioid addicts on track

MUSCLE SHOALS AL (WAFF) - An estimated 2 million people are currently addicted to opioids.
Community leaders and representatives from federal government agencies gathered in the Shoals to try to come up with a way to keep people who are in recover on track.
The people gathered in this room are looking for answers. Answers that will help people battling opioid addiction.
One of the battles is helping addicts stay sober once they have gotten clean. Many of the people here say rural Alabama doesn’t offer enough support for people dealing with opioid addiction.
“We need to have better linkage of service that are available, they don’t link well together. We need continued support services after treatment, so people can be successful trying to reenter the work place,” said,Tim Thomas, federal co-chairman of Appalachian Regional Commission.
Community members suggest more peer support counseling, case management, employment services, and transportation support.
They would also like to see a list of services currently available so that people know where to go to for help.
Thomas says they hope to implement more programs and initiatives to help people suffering from addiction within the next year.
