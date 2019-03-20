Missing girl’s mother: ‘Just please come home’

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -The Limestone County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They are looking for a missing teen.
Deputies are looking for 14-year-old India Cook who left home Saturday.
The girl’s mother told our partners at the Athens News Courier, her daughter tried to steal two cars Saturday to try to get away from her foster home.
She also says, her daughter has run away before. The last time she went to Florida with her boyfriend.
If you have any information on India Cook you are asked to call the Limestone county sheriff’s office.
