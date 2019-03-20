Limestone County investigator’s phone number spoofed

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A scam in Limestone county has people believing they’re getting a call from an investigator with the sheriff’s office.
Officials say they received a report of a scammer spoofing the phone number of an investigator when they made a phone call to somebody. New technology allows for scammers to pick a phone number that may look familiar to you, in order to trick you into answering the phone.
Deputies warn you shouldn’t answer the phone if you don’t know the number that shows up on your caller ID. If you do answer, make sure you know who’s on the other end of the phone call.
Limestone County officials want to make sure residents are aware that they would never make a phone call like the one recently reported.
“None of us are gonna call somebody and ask us to spend money and to avoid arrest or anything like that. So if something like that comes up, just hang up on them and call us,” said Caleb Durden, a Limestone County investigator.
