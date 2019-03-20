Green Cove Pet Hospital to host free open house

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -A South Huntsville veterinarian is connecting with the community with a special event planned for Saturday, March 30th.
The free open house at Green Cove Pet Hospital on Green Cove Road will go from 10 am- 1 pm.
It will kick it off with a demonstration from the Huntsville Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol will be there for photos from 10-12 pm.
There will be free lunch provided, giveaways, educational activities, an Adopt-a-thon with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, and raffle prizes.
Raffle baskets include Rooster’s Crow Coffee, six months of flea, tick, and heartworm prevention, and much more.
Get more details at their website https://greencovepet.com/ or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Green-Cove-Pet-Hospital-173588496028829/.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.