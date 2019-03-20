Florence student honored among ‘100 High School Students America Needs to Know About’

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A Florence High School senior is getting national recognition for her work helping others.
Ciera Thompson is in the inaugural class of “100 High School Students America Needs to Know About.”
Thompson was chosen out of thousands of students thought to be forward-thinking leaders and entrepreneurs, so this is about more than being good in school.
Thompson said she was selected because of her work that stemmed from her love of fashion.
“Take the time to find what you enjoy doing and what you love to do and then just follow it. Find different ways you can be involved in it, whether it’s a club at school or practicing your hobby outside of school, find you something that is your passion and ways that you can continue to follow that,” she said.
Thompson spent her summer vacation last year helping sew children’s clothes to donate to those in need.
She also won a gold medal in fashion design for designing her own pattern with full instructions and an example of the garment.
