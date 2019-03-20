Florence expanding preschool program for next school year

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Handy Head Start administrators in Florence have three months to find a new place.
That’s because the school board wants the building. Right now, 150 kids are waiting to get into a pre-K program. The additional 14 classrooms will free up a lot of space to take in more students.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw says more grant funding is available so this is a perfect time for them to expand.
“So if parents would like to register for pre-K as they have in the past we will have a drawing will be this Friday for slots for pre-K. Once we here back from the state and learn more about our education budget then we will have a subsequent drawing to fill the rest of the classrooms," said Shaw.
The pre-K program is free. Parents are encouraged to visit the Florence School Board website to register their kids for the new school.
