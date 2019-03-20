‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ films Morgan County pursuit for upcoming season

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - One of the most famous bounty hunters in the U.S. has been spotted in the Tennessee Valley.
Duane “Dog” Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” was on the hunt in Morgan County last week.
Morgan County deputies say this is the most social media attention they’ve ever seen out of the department. And it’s all because someone called 911 complaining there were bounty hunters in their front yard. The deputy who responded is still in shock at who it was.
Sure enough, there was “Dog’s” son, Leland Chapman and his camera crew.
Deputies say Chapman and his crew were filming for their upcoming season.
