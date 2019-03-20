Current employee and family of veterans allege physical abuse, retaliation at Huntsville veterans home

Months later we heard back from both the state ombudsman's office and HPD who told us that they could not find evidence of wrongdoing. They could not take my grandfather at his word because of his mental state and they could not find anyone at the nursing home who was willing to talk. Whatever happened that night caused my grandfather to become very depressed, he allegedly tried to commit suicide one night shortly after the incident by tying a garbage bag around his head. Between the time of the incident in October 2017 and his death in August 2018 we often found him face down on the table in the dining room when we would visit, left sitting in a recliner he could not get up from (he was an amputee), and a couple times found his room so nasty the smell of urine would knock you down when you entered the room.