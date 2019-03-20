Cold morning; warmer afternoon ahead before rain chances overnight

We are not expecting rain to be heavy as most spots will only see a few light showers. We will likely see up less than a tenth of an inch, but showers could linger into the morning hours on Thursday. The rain will dwindle as we go through the morning and should be gone by noon. Clouds should thin out by the afternoon and evening, but a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep temperatures into the upper 50s. Sun and warmth on the way to end the week and weekend with the 60s and 70s!