Cold morning; warmer afternoon ahead before rain chances overnight

Bundle up! It is another chilly, frosty start to the day out there today but at least it is dry!
Temperatures this morning are once again in the low to mid 30s for much of the Tennessee Valley under clear skies. Those clear skies will be with us for much of the day today and that will help with a nice warm up this afternoon. This afternoon we will warm into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine and a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will increase as we move into the evening and overnight tonight and that will bring in a chance at some scattered showers.
We are not expecting rain to be heavy as most spots will only see a few light showers. We will likely see up less than a tenth of an inch, but showers could linger into the morning hours on Thursday. The rain will dwindle as we go through the morning and should be gone by noon. Clouds should thin out by the afternoon and evening, but a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep temperatures into the upper 50s. Sun and warmth on the way to end the week and weekend with the 60s and 70s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.