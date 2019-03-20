2 arrested in string of overnight business burglaries in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two Athens men face multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing four businesses and attempting to break into two others between midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Kenneth Kaylon Shelnutt, 34, and Aaron Quinton Wilbourn, 24, are each charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond is not yet set.
Deputies responded to the burglaries beginning around midnight and eventually found that four businesses had been burglarized with forced entry. Deputies said two others were damaged when the suspects attempted to break into them but abandoned their attempts because of alarms. They said the suspects had used a hammer and pry bar to smash windows or pry doors open.
Investigators issued a “BOLO” for the suspect vehicle, which had been captured on security video. Athens police located the vehicle occupied by Shelnutt and Wilbourn at Walmart around 7 a.m.
Investigators said when officers approached the vehicle, one of the suspects quickly injected a syringe into himself and opened the door.
Officers said they could see stolen items, meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Shelnutt and Wilbourn were placed under arrest.
“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the assistance given by Athens Police Department. Their observant officers located the vehicle quickly and helped bring a long night of burglaries to an end,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
