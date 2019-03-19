Will Alabama gamble on sports?

With Alabama in desperate need of infrastructure funding, some are asking, if Mississippi can do it, what can’t Alabama? During his campaign for governor, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox supported legalized sports gambling. Maddox argued it could help pay for more state troopers, better mental health care and a less crowded prison system. State Auditor Jim Zeigler says, Alabama is the number one state in the country for illegal betting on football. Zeigler asked, why not legalize something that’s already happening, so the state can benefit from much needed tax revenue?