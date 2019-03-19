2 suspects ejected from vehicle in Boaz police chase

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Boaz police confirm two suspects were injured during a police chase Tuesday afternoon.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said officers attempted make a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle reported from Albertville Friday night.
Gaskin said a chase ensued. He said the vehicle didn’t make the curve at Belchers Gap Church on County Rd 4, resulting in a crash.
Both suspects were ejected from the suspect vehicle. They were transported from the scene with serious injuries.
The suspects were identified as Angie Baker Upton and Marcus Parker. Both have pending charges of attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of a pistol.
Upton has multiple warrants with various agencies.
